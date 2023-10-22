- GENERAL NEWS
Costume-clad Skiers, Snowboarders Enjoy Gliding Down as 1st Ski Resort of the Season Opens in Shizuoka Pref. in Japan
17:34 JST, October 22, 2023
SUSONO, Shizuoka — Skiers and snowboarders glided down a slope dressed in dinosaur and anime character costumes as a ski slope in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, opened for the winter season on Friday.
Yeti, a ski resort located at the second station of Mt. Fuji, has been the first outdoor ski slope to open for the winter season for the last 25 years, according to the operator. About 500 people visited the slope since admission was free for costume-clad visitors on the day.
“I came here because I heard it would be the first to open nationwide this winter season. I’m excited,” said Sonoka Ueda, a 26-year-old company employee from Kamiichi, Toyama Prefecture.
Artificial snow machines began operation on Oct. 9 to create a 10-meter-wide, one-kilometer-long ski slope. The resort said it has received many inquiries about its winter plans for overseas tourists.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Groundbreaking Ceremony held for Torch Tower, to be Japan’s Tallest Building at 385m
-
Japan’s Surgical Requirement to Change Sex Ruled Unconstitutional
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
-
Turkish Airlines Flight Accidentally Passed over Central Tokyo after Problem Switching to Autopilot
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Can Shinkansen Avert Japan’s Looming Logistics Crisis? Overtime Limits Might Strand 30％ of Nation’s Cargo in 2030
- Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture after Being Hit by Hammer
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions