Cold Winter Blast Might Blow Through Tokyo on Saturday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Japan Meteorological Agency

The temperature is set to drop on Saturday, in contrast to the high of 27.1 C observed in central Tokyo on Friday, raising the possibility of a strong wintry blast in the capital, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Temperatures rose on Friday, mainly in the Pacific coastal regions, as warm air flowed from southern Honshu. Friday marked the 140th day this year when the temperature hit 25 C or higher in central Tokyo, tying last year’s record.

Temperatures are expected to drop nationwide on Saturday due to cold air blowing in from the Eurasian continent.

The first blast of cold air that comes from the north that heralds the arrival of winter is called the first kogarashi in Japan. If that wind reaches Tokyo, it will be the first in three years.