- GENERAL NEWS
4 White Lions Born Last Month in Chiba Prefecture; 3 Males, 1 Female All Growing Well
12:12 JST, October 19, 2023
Four white lions were born last month at Shonan Animal Production Inc. in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, which raises animals for filming.
The cubs are growing well, drinking milk prepared by their keepers every four hours.
The three males and one female were born on Sept. 18. About a month has passed, and they have each increased in weight to around 4 kg — from about 1 kg at birth. One of the males has been named “King” by magician Princess Tenko.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JR East Begin Test Runs on Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension
-
Groundbreaking Ceremony held for Torch Tower, to be Japan’s Tallest Building at 385m
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Turkish Airlines Flight Accidentally Passed over Central Tokyo after Problem Switching to Autopilot
-
Mt. Fuji Climbers Up 30% From Last Year, Essentially Recovering to Pre-COVID Level
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers
- BOJ Gov. Stresses Flexible Monetary Policy Management; Ueda Offers No Clues for Exit from Monetary Easing
- Japan Biz Leader Eager to Achieve Wage Growth of over 4 Pct
- Can Shinkansen Avert Japan’s Looming Logistics Crisis? Overtime Limits Might Strand 30％ of Nation’s Cargo in 2030