4 White Lions Born Last Month in Chiba Prefecture; 3 Males, 1 Female All Growing Well

The Yomiuri Shimbun

White lion cubs are seen in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, on Monday.

Four white lions were born last month at Shonan Animal Production Inc. in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, which raises animals for filming.

The cubs are growing well, drinking milk prepared by their keepers every four hours.

The three males and one female were born on Sept. 18. About a month has passed, and they have each increased in weight to around 4 kg — from about 1 kg at birth. One of the males has been named “King” by magician Princess Tenko.