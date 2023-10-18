- GENERAL NEWS
Compensation to Be Paid over Zengin Interbank System Glitch
16:07 JST, October 18, 2023
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—The operator of Japan’s Zengin interbank financial settlement network has drawn up a policy to compensate for a major glitch in the network earlier this month, it was learned on Tuesday.
According to the policy, financial institutions will compensate their customers for costs resulting from the system failure, such as higher fees.
The network operator, Japanese Banks’ Payment Clearing Network, or Zengin-Net, will present the compensation policy to affected financial institutions and encourage them to take steps such as notifying customers of the policy.
The glitch lasted for two full days from the morning of Oct. 10, disrupting some five million money transfers at 10 financial institutions including MUFG Bank and Resona Bank.
Zengin-Net is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday to explain the incident.
The Zengin network is connected to some 1,200 financial institutions. The latest glitch is the first that has affected retail customers since the system went into operation in 1973.
The system failure was caused by update work on a relay computer linking the Zengin system with financial institutions.
The operator is investigating the cause in detail, including the possibility of the glitch resulting from a lack of the system’s storage capacity.
The Financial Services Agency on Friday ordered Zengin-Net to submit a report under the funds settlement law. It is slated to submit a report, including measures to prevent a recurrence, by the end of next month.
