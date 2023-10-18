- GENERAL NEWS
Bus with 34 Elementary School Students Collides with Minivan in Nara; 18 Children Injured
11:59 JST, October 18, 2023
A sightseeing bus carrying 34 elementary school students collided with a minivan at a national highway intersection in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday. According to the local fire department, at least 18 children sustained minor injuries. The Kashihara Police Station is investigating the accident.
According to a passerby who witnessed the accident, a minivan attempting to turn right collided with the sightseeing bus, which was going straight. The bus was carrying about 40 students and teachers from Shinjo Elementary School in Katsuragi, Nara Prefecture, who were on a field trip to Todaiji and the Nara Palace Site in Nara City.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JR East Begin Test Runs on Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension
-
Groundbreaking Ceremony held for Torch Tower, to be Japan’s Tallest Building at 385m
-
Mt. Fuji Climbers Up 30% From Last Year, Essentially Recovering to Pre-COVID Level
-
Turkish Airlines Flight Accidentally Passed over Central Tokyo after Problem Switching to Autopilot
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers
- BOJ Gov. Stresses Flexible Monetary Policy Management; Ueda Offers No Clues for Exit from Monetary Easing
- Japan Biz Leader Eager to Achieve Wage Growth of over 4 Pct