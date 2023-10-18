Bus with 34 Elementary School Students Collides with Minivan in Nara; 18 Children Injured

The Japan News



A sightseeing bus carrying 34 elementary school students collided with a minivan at a national highway intersection in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday. According to the local fire department, at least 18 children sustained minor injuries. The Kashihara Police Station is investigating the accident.

According to a passerby who witnessed the accident, a minivan attempting to turn right collided with the sightseeing bus, which was going straight. The bus was carrying about 40 students and teachers from Shinjo Elementary School in Katsuragi, Nara Prefecture, who were on a field trip to Todaiji and the Nara Palace Site in Nara City.