- GENERAL NEWS
Tokaido, Sanyo and Kyushu Shinkansen to Close Smoking Areas Next Spring, Use Space to Store Emergency Drinking Water
20:36 JST, October 17, 2023
No smoking will be allowed in Tokaido, Sanyo and Kyushu Shinkansen bullet trains from next spring, Central Japan Railway Co., West Japan Railway Co. and Kyushu Railway Co. said Tuesday, citing growing health consciousness among the public and fewer smokers.
The three JR companies will close the trains’ smoking areas and use them to store drinking water for emergencies. They aim to boost preparedness for disasters where trains have to stop for a long time far from a station.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JR East Begin Test Runs on Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension
-
Groundbreaking Ceremony held for Torch Tower, to be Japan’s Tallest Building at 385m
-
Mt. Fuji Climbers Up 30% From Last Year, Essentially Recovering to Pre-COVID Level
-
Turkish Airlines Flight Accidentally Passed over Central Tokyo after Problem Switching to Autopilot
-
Visitors to Japan in August at 85% of Pre-COVID Level
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers
- BOJ Gov. Stresses Flexible Monetary Policy Management; Ueda Offers No Clues for Exit from Monetary Easing