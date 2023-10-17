Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Tokaido, Sanyo and Kyushu Shinkansen to Close Smoking Areas Next Spring, Use Space to Store Emergency Drinking Water

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An N700S Nozomi bullet train is seen on the Tokaido Shinkansen line.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:36 JST, October 17, 2023

No smoking will be allowed in Tokaido, Sanyo and Kyushu Shinkansen bullet trains from next spring, Central Japan Railway Co., West Japan Railway Co. and Kyushu Railway Co. said Tuesday, citing growing health consciousness among the public and fewer smokers.

The three JR companies will close the trains’ smoking areas and use them to store drinking water for emergencies. They aim to boost preparedness for disasters where trains have to stop for a long time far from a station.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING