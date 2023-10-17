Escaped Osaka Zoo Chimpanzee Caught After Falling from Tree

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An escaped chimpanzee is seen in a tree at Osaka Tennoji Zoo on Tuesday afternoon.

A chimpanzee that escaped from its cage at Osaka Tennoji Zoo on Tuesday morning was caught at around 1:30 p.m. after it was tranquilized and fell from a tree.

After fleeing its cage, the female ape was located within the zoo at around 10:35 a.m. The chimpanzee was shot with a tranquilizer gun at around 10:55 a.m. but stayed in a tree for about 2½ hours while zoo employees kept an eye on it.

All the zoo’s visitors were evacuated after the chimpanzee escaped, and the facility was temporarily closed. The zoo is located in Tennoji Ward, Osaka, near JR Tennoji Station.