- GENERAL NEWS
Escaped Osaka Zoo Chimpanzee Caught After Falling from Tree
17:26 JST, October 17, 2023
A chimpanzee that escaped from its cage at Osaka Tennoji Zoo on Tuesday morning was caught at around 1:30 p.m. after it was tranquilized and fell from a tree.
After fleeing its cage, the female ape was located within the zoo at around 10:35 a.m. The chimpanzee was shot with a tranquilizer gun at around 10:55 a.m. but stayed in a tree for about 2½ hours while zoo employees kept an eye on it.
All the zoo’s visitors were evacuated after the chimpanzee escaped, and the facility was temporarily closed. The zoo is located in Tennoji Ward, Osaka, near JR Tennoji Station.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JR East Begin Test Runs on Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension
-
Groundbreaking Ceremony held for Torch Tower, to be Japan’s Tallest Building at 385m
-
Mt. Fuji Climbers Up 30% From Last Year, Essentially Recovering to Pre-COVID Level
-
Turkish Airlines Flight Accidentally Passed over Central Tokyo after Problem Switching to Autopilot
-
Visitors to Japan in August at 85% of Pre-COVID Level
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers