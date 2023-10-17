- GENERAL NEWS
Ex-NTT West Unit Worker Leaks 9 Million Sets of Customer Info
17:20 JST, October 17, 2023
OSAKA (Jiji Press) — A unit of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corp. said Tuesday that a former temporary worker dispatched from a staffing company leaked some nine million sets of customer information.
According to NTT Marketing Act ProCX, a call center operator based in Osaka City, the leaked information included addresses, names and phone numbers.
Credit card information was compromised in 81 cases, the NTT West subsidiary said.
The former temporary employee worked for NTT Marketing Act ProCX from 2008 to July this year, engaged in the operation, maintenance and management of a server in which customer information was stored.
The former worker began to illegally remove customer information from around July 2013 by connecting a USB device to a computer used for work, and provided some of the data to a list broker, the company said.
