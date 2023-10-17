Hokkaido Hit by Cold Weather, Snowfall; Sapporo Sees Lowest Autumn Temperature

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People walk in the snowstorm at Nakayama Pass, straddling Sapporo and Kimobetsu, Hokkaido, on Tuesday morning.

SAPPORO — A cold weather front passing over Hokkaido brought low temperatures, with snowfall falling in many areas of the prefecture.

Sapporo saw its lowest temperature of the autumn, falling to 6.4 C at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning. A blizzard hit Nakayama Pass, which straddles the city’s Minami Ward and the town of Kimobetsu. At a rest area along National Highway Route 230, tourists reacted strongly to the freezing cold weather after they got off a bus, rushing to a store that sold umbrellas.