- GENERAL NEWS
Hokkaido Hit by Cold Weather, Snowfall; Sapporo Sees Lowest Autumn Temperature
16:05 JST, October 17, 2023
SAPPORO — A cold weather front passing over Hokkaido brought low temperatures, with snowfall falling in many areas of the prefecture.
Sapporo saw its lowest temperature of the autumn, falling to 6.4 C at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning. A blizzard hit Nakayama Pass, which straddles the city’s Minami Ward and the town of Kimobetsu. At a rest area along National Highway Route 230, tourists reacted strongly to the freezing cold weather after they got off a bus, rushing to a store that sold umbrellas.
