6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan’s Miyako Island, Okinawa Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:54 JST, October 16, 2023

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.0 struck Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture at 7:42 p.m. on Monday. It registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

There is no threat of a tsunami, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

