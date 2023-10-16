- GENERAL NEWS
Unification Church Regrets Govt’s Dissolution Request
17:14 JST, October 16, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Unification Church at a press conference Monday expressed disappointment over the Japanese government’s request for a court order to dissolve the religious group.
“It is very disappointing and regrettable,” the group, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, said. The press conference was held at the group’s headquarters in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward.
The culture ministry requested Tokyo District Court on Friday to issue a dissolution order for the controversial religious group, due to persistent unlawful acts such as demanding massive donations from followers by inciting anxiety.
The Unification Church said Thursday, when the ministry finalized its plan to seek a dissolution order, that it is “extremely regrettable that the government made the decision based on biased information.”
