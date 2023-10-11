Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Sota Fujii, Ryuo, Makes History with Eight-Title Shogi Victory Over Takuya Nagase.

Courtecy of Japan Shogi Association
Sota Fujii, the Ryuo (left), and Takuya Nagase, the Oza (Wednesday, in Kyoto)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:35 JST, October 11, 2023

Sota Fujii, the Ryuo, accomplished an unprecedented eight-title sweep in the world of shogi as he defeated Takuya Nagase in the title match.

