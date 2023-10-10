- GENERAL NEWS
Mickey, Other Disney Characters Parade in Ise, Central Japan, Part of Commemoration Events for 40th Anniversary of Tokyo Disney Resort
10:55 JST, October 10, 2023
ISE, Mie — Mickey Mouse and other popular Disney characters appeared at a parade during the Ise Matsuri festival in Ise, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday.
It was part of a 10-city nationwide tour to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Tokyo Disney Resort. The characters paraded along an about 1-kilometer route from Ise-shi Station for about 30 minutes.
Despite the rain, about 60,000 people gathered along the route.
