Russian Man Found Collapsed on Daisetsuzan Mountain Trail in Hokkaido; Rescued by Helicopter, Later Confirmed Dead

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Asahidake in the Daisetsuzan mountain range covered with snow on Wednesday

A climber found a collapsed man on the trail connecting Mt. Mamiya (2185 meters) and Mt. Asahidake (2291 meters) in the Daisetsuzan mountain range in Hokkaido at around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The man, a 30-year-old Russian, was rescued by police helicopter, but was pronounced dead.

The Asahikawa Higashi Police Station of the Hokkaido Prefectural Police is investigating the cause of death and the circumstances at the time.