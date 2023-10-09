Tsunami Advisories Issued for Izu and Ogasawara Islands, Kochi, Chiba, Miyazaki, Kagoshima; Some Areas Already Hit

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

Tsunami advisories were issued Monday morning by the Japan Meteorological Agency for the Izu and Ogasawara Islands at 6:40 a.m., for Kochi Prefecture at 7:44 a.m., for Chiba Prefecture at 7:55 a.m., and for Miyazaki and Kagoshima Prefectures at 8:24 a.m. The height of the tsunami is estimated to be 1 meter. This is due to an earthquake with an epicenter near Torishima.

Tsunamis have already been observed in some places, including 60 centimeters on Hachijo Island and 50 centimeters on Miyake Island.