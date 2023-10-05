Johnny & Associates Starts to Remove Signage

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Suspended scaffolding is seen covering part of “Johnny & Associates” logo in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

Work appears to have begun to remove the Johnny & Associates logo from the scandal-hit agency’s building on Thursday.

Suspended scaffolding was set up by the signboard, and workers could be seen on the roof. “We have nothing to answer at this time,” the agency said,

Johnny & Associates will be renamed Smile-Up.