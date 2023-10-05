Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Johnny & Associates Starts to Remove Signage

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Suspended scaffolding is seen covering part of “Johnny & Associates” logo in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:21 JST, October 5, 2023

Work appears to have begun to remove the Johnny & Associates logo from the scandal-hit agency’s building on Thursday.

Suspended scaffolding was set up by the signboard, and workers could be seen on the roof. “We have nothing to answer at this time,” the agency said,

Johnny & Associates will be renamed Smile-Up.

