- GENERAL NEWS
Johnny & Associates Starts to Remove Signage
12:21 JST, October 5, 2023
Work appears to have begun to remove the Johnny & Associates logo from the scandal-hit agency’s building on Thursday.
Suspended scaffolding was set up by the signboard, and workers could be seen on the roof. “We have nothing to answer at this time,” the agency said,
Johnny & Associates will be renamed Smile-Up.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Pro Wrestlers Brawl on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
-
JR East Begin Test Runs on Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension
-
2 Dead, 1 Unconscious after Steel Beam Falls at Construction Site Near Tokyo Station (Update 2)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy