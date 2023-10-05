- GENERAL NEWS
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands in Japan (UPDATE 2)
11:16 JST, October 5, 2023
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for the Izu Islands around 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The tsunami was caused by an earthquake estimated to have had a magnitude of 6.6 and an epicenter near Torishima Island, but no major shaking from the earthquake has been observed.
The agency predicted that the maximum height of the tsunami would be 1 meter in the Izu Islands and urged people to stay away from the sea.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Pro Wrestlers Brawl on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
-
JR East Begin Test Runs on Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension
-
2 Dead, 1 Unconscious after Steel Beam Falls at Construction Site Near Tokyo Station (Update 2)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy