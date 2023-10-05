Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands in Japan (UPDATE 2)

The Japan News



The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for the Izu Islands around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The tsunami was caused by an earthquake estimated to have had a magnitude of 6.6 and an epicenter near Torishima Island, but no major shaking from the earthquake has been observed.

The agency predicted that the maximum height of the tsunami would be 1 meter in the Izu Islands and urged people to stay away from the sea.