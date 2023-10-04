- GENERAL NEWS
Tohoku, Hokuriku, Joetsu Shinkansen Operations Resumed Wednesday Morning (UPDATE 1)
10:23 JST, October 4, 2023
The Tohoku Shinkansen, Hokuriku Shinkansen, and Joetsu Shinkansen operations are resumed after suspension due to a power outage on Wednesday morning.
