Tohoku, Hokuriku, Joetsu Shinkansen Operations Resumed Wednesday Morning (UPDATE 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tohoku Shinkansen

The Japan News

10:23 JST, October 4, 2023

The Tohoku Shinkansen, Hokuriku Shinkansen, and Joetsu Shinkansen operations are resumed after suspension due to a power outage on Wednesday morning.

