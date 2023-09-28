Ex-Yokozuna Sumo Wrestler Takanohana Remarries

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Former yokozuna Takanohana speaks during a press conference in 2018.

Popular former yokozuna Takanohana has remarried, it has been learned.

The former yokozuna, 51, is now known as Koji Takanohana. He remarried in August, sources said.

Takanohana previously married Keiko Kono, a former Fuji TV announcer, in 1995 while he held sumo’s highest rank. They divorced in 2018, the same year he resigned from the Japan Sumo Association.