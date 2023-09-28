Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Ex-Yokozuna Sumo Wrestler Takanohana Remarries

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Former yokozuna Takanohana speaks during a press conference in 2018.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:46 JST, September 28, 2023

Popular former yokozuna Takanohana has remarried, it has been learned.

The former yokozuna, 51, is now known as Koji Takanohana. He remarried in August, sources said.

Takanohana previously married Keiko Kono, a former Fuji TV announcer, in 1995 while he held sumo’s highest rank. They divorced in 2018, the same year he resigned from the Japan Sumo Association.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING