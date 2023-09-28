- GENERAL NEWS
Ex-Yokozuna Sumo Wrestler Takanohana Remarries
20:46 JST, September 28, 2023
Popular former yokozuna Takanohana has remarried, it has been learned.
The former yokozuna, 51, is now known as Koji Takanohana. He remarried in August, sources said.
Takanohana previously married Keiko Kono, a former Fuji TV announcer, in 1995 while he held sumo’s highest rank. They divorced in 2018, the same year he resigned from the Japan Sumo Association.
