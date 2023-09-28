- GENERAL NEWS
30 Elementary School Students Suffer Possible Heat Stroke at Athletic Meet
15:57 JST, September 28, 2023
OTSU — A total of 30 students at elementary school in Shiga Prefecture were taken to a hospital on Thursday morning after complaining of symptoms of heat stroke during an athletic meet at the school.
None of the students of Sawayama Elementary School in the city of Hikone were in serious condition from the incident during the meet, held in unseasonably warm temperatures, the local fire department said.
Emergency personnel responded to a call at around 11:15 a.m. According to the Hikone district meteorological observatory, a temperature 31.6 C was recorded in the city at 10:50 a.m.
