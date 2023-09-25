Govt Approves Lecanemab, New Drug for Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry on Monday approved the domestic manufacture and sale of Lecanemab, a new drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Lecanemab was jointly developed by Eisai Co. of Japan and Biogen Inc. of the United States. The drug is expected to be covered by health insurance within this year and become available for treatment.

It is the first drug proven to be effective in slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s by removing a substance believed to cause the disease.