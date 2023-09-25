- GENERAL NEWS
Govt Approves Lecanemab, New Drug for Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease
18:13 JST, September 25, 2023
The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry on Monday approved the domestic manufacture and sale of Lecanemab, a new drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
Lecanemab was jointly developed by Eisai Co. of Japan and Biogen Inc. of the United States. The drug is expected to be covered by health insurance within this year and become available for treatment.
It is the first drug proven to be effective in slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s by removing a substance believed to cause the disease.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
-
Typhoon Haikui Approaching Okinawa
-
Pro Wrestlers Brawl on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy