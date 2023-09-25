Esports shine at Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A booth set up to promote esports at the Asian Games is seen in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday.

HANGZHOU, China — The burgeoning popularity of esports has been underlined by its adoption as an official discipline at this year’s 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

On Thursday — two days before the Games officially began — organizers set up a booth for visitors to experience various esports games and buy related items in a passageway linking a subway station to Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, a major gateway to the Games.

A cosplayer dressed as a character from a popular Chinese smartphone game appeared at the booth on the day, along with the Games’ official mascot, attracting numerous passersby, many of whom snapped pictures with their digital devices.