- GENERAL NEWS
Esports shine at Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou
20:00 JST, September 25, 2023
HANGZHOU, China — The burgeoning popularity of esports has been underlined by its adoption as an official discipline at this year’s 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
On Thursday — two days before the Games officially began — organizers set up a booth for visitors to experience various esports games and buy related items in a passageway linking a subway station to Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, a major gateway to the Games.
A cosplayer dressed as a character from a popular Chinese smartphone game appeared at the booth on the day, along with the Games’ official mascot, attracting numerous passersby, many of whom snapped pictures with their digital devices.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
-
Typhoon Haikui Approaching Okinawa
-
Pro Wrestlers Brawl on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy