Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Czech Republic Applies for Building Permit for 2025 Expo Pavilion; First Permit Application By Overseas Participant

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Yumeshima, the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo site

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:59 JST, September 19, 2023

The Czech Republic, which plans to participate in the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, has submitted a building permit application to the Osaka municipal government that is required to begin construction on a pavilion, it has been learned. This is the first permit application by an overseas participant.

According to sources, the Czech Republic submitted basic plans to the city, including design drawings for the pavilion, on Aug. 14. Since there weren’t any issues with the city’s preliminary examination, the Czech Republic applied for a temporary building permit on Tuesday. If the city’s permission is granted, construction will begin.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING