- GENERAL NEWS
2 Dead, 1 Unconscious in Accident at Construction Site in Nihombashi, Tokyo (Update 1)
10:47 JST, September 19, 2023
Two workers involved in an accident died and another is unconscious and in critical condition after being injured at a building construction site in the Nihombashi district in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday morning, according to the local fire department. Two others were also hurt.
A steel frame is believed to have fallen from the 8th floor to the 4th floor of the building, the fire department said. The Metropolitan Police Department and others are confirming the situation at the scene.
The site is near the Yaesu exit of JR Tokyo Station.
