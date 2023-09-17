- GENERAL NEWS
Bandai Spirits Uses Tea Leaves in Upcoming Gundam Model; Tea Leaves Used as Alternative Material in New Gundam Model
17:27 JST, September 17, 2023
Major toy manufacturer Bandai Spirits Co. is set to sell plastic models of the popular anime series “Mobile Suit Gundam” made with resin containing used tea leaves, reducing the use of petroleum-derived plastic. The “1/1 Zakupla-Kun” model will be available online from Oct. 6, priced at ¥880 including tax.
The tea leaves are a waste product from the production of ‘Oi Ocha Unsweetened Green Tea’ made by beverage manufacturer Ito En, Ltd. Each model contains about two 600 milliliter bottles worth of tea leaves, which are a waste product from the production of Ito En’s Oi Ocha Unsweetened Green Tea.
Used leaves make up more than 20% of the resin used in the head, arms and legs, giving the plastic model a faint aroma of tea.
Bandai Spirits is working on adopting alternative materials to petroleum-derived plastics in some of its plastic models as part of its environmental considerations. The company has also utilized plastic made from eggshells, which would otherwise be discarded as waste.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
-
Typhoon Haikui Approaching Okinawa
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
-
Tokyo Cools Off in Rains from Tropical Cyclone
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Income Gap Remains Wide in Japan in 2021
- Income Inequality Grows Among Japanese Households
- Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions