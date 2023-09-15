Japanese Performer Yoshiki has Hand, Footprints Cemented in Hollywood

Kayo Goto / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yoshiki impresses his hands on cement in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday.

LOS ANGELES — The hand and footprints of Yoshiki, the leader of rock band X Japan, were cemented in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday.

Yoshiki, who continued his creative activities after moving to Los Angeles in the 1990s, became the first Japanese person to have their prints cemented on the forecourt of the film theater. The artist has sold a total of over 30 million albums and singles, both as a solo artist and with X Japan. He has also composed soundtracks for Hollywood films, and wrote an official theme song for the Golden Globe Awards. The inclusion of his handprints and footprints on the forecourt of the film theater honors all those activities.

On Thursday, a ceremony was held where Yoshiki impressed his hands and feet in cement. In a speech, he said he never gave up in his efforts to prove that anyone could pursue the American dream, even if they came from Japan.

The forecourt is adorned with prints from about 300 stars, including Marilyn Monroe an Mariah Carey.