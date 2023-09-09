Missing Man Confirmed Dead Due to Typhoon Yun-yeung in Ibaraki Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A truck that fell after a landslide destroyed part of a road is seen on Saturday in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture.

A man in his 20s was confirmed dead after he went missing due to heavy rain caused by Typhoon No. 13, also designated as Typhoon Yun-yeung, in Kita-Ibaraki, Ibaraki Prefecture. He was found Saturday in a river and later declared dead.

According to the Ibaraki prefectural government, police searched for the man on Saturday morning after receiving a report that he had been missing since the night before. They found the man in the river nearby after searching around his car.

In Hitachi in the prefecture, slopes have collapsed one after another and trucks have become trapped.