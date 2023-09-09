- GENERAL NEWS
Missing Man Confirmed Dead Due to Typhoon Yun-yeung in Ibaraki Pref.
20:56 JST, September 9, 2023
A man in his 20s was confirmed dead after he went missing due to heavy rain caused by Typhoon No. 13, also designated as Typhoon Yun-yeung, in Kita-Ibaraki, Ibaraki Prefecture. He was found Saturday in a river and later declared dead.
According to the Ibaraki prefectural government, police searched for the man on Saturday morning after receiving a report that he had been missing since the night before. They found the man in the river nearby after searching around his car.
In Hitachi in the prefecture, slopes have collapsed one after another and trucks have become trapped.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Typhoon Lan Might Interrupt Shinkansen Bullet Train Services
-
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
-
Surge in Tourism to Japan Threatens Famous Spots
-
Typhoon Haikui Approaching Okinawa
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
- Typhoon Lan Might Interrupt Shinkansen Bullet Train Services
- Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
- Surge in Tourism to Japan Threatens Famous Spots
- Stones, Eggs Thrown at Japanese Schools in China