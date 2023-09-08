Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Station staff clear rainwater at Urawa Station in Saitama Prefecture on Friday.

Typhoon No. 13, also known as Typhoon Yun-yeung, is predicted to head northeast off the coast of Japan’s Tokaido region on Friday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The tempest will likely be downgraded to a tropical cyclone before making landfall early Saturday morning.

Rainfall is expected to reach around 150 millimeters in the Kanto, Koshinetsu and Tohoku regions by 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The JMA is urging caution over potential landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and overflowing rivers.