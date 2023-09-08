- GENERAL NEWS
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
20:33 JST, September 8, 2023
Typhoon No. 13, also known as Typhoon Yun-yeung, is predicted to head northeast off the coast of Japan’s Tokaido region on Friday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The tempest will likely be downgraded to a tropical cyclone before making landfall early Saturday morning.
Rainfall is expected to reach around 150 millimeters in the Kanto, Koshinetsu and Tohoku regions by 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The JMA is urging caution over potential landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and overflowing rivers.
