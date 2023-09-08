Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall in Tokai Region This Evening; Heading Towards Kanto-Koshin and Heightened Alert for Linear Precipitation Bands

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Typhoon No. 13, also known as Typhoon Yun-yeung, is expected to make landfall in the Tokai region around Friday evening and then continue towards the Kanto-Koshin region. The Kanto region is expected to experience heavy rainfall, with the possibility of short-duration heavy rainfall from linear precipitation bands in southern Chiba Prefecture and the Izu Islands. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a strong warning, indicating the potential for the development of linear precipitation bands in the Kanto-Koshin region on Friday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the 12-hour rainfall totals as of 9 a.m. on the same day included 219 millimeters in Mobara City, Chiba prefecture, and 202.5 millimeters in Miyake Island, Tokyo. Hourly rainfall totals reached 123.5 millimeters in Miyake and 67.5 millimeters in Mobara, the highest recorded amounts in the places’ histories.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday, the typhoon is slowly moving northward approximately 190 kilometers south-southwest of Omaezaki City, Shizuoka prefecture. Its central pressure is 996 hectopascals, with maximum sustained winds near the center at 23 meters per second.

While the Tokaido Shinkansen is generally operating as usual, there is a possibility of delays or suspension of service depending on the weather conditions.