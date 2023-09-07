Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions

The Japan News



Typhoon No. 13, also known as Typhoon Yun-yeung, is expected to make landfall in the Tokai region, in which Nagoya is located, as early as Friday afternoon, traversing from the Kanto region, including Tokyo, to the southern Tohoku region.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning of heavy rainfall in the Tokai and Kanto regions from Thursday to Saturday, which may affect transportation systems.

According to the agency, the typhoon was moving north-northeastward at 25 kph over the ocean south of Japan as of 9 a.m. on Thursday. The agency also said the Izu Islands are at risk of experiencing linear precipitation bands, which bring heavy rainfall in a short period of time, through Thursday.

The 24-hour precipitation amounts expected by Friday 6 a.m. are 250 millimeters in the Izu Islands, 150 millimeters in the Tokai region and 100 millimeters in Kanto-Koshin region.