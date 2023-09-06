Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Okinawa

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Heavy rainfall is expected in various areas of Japan on Wednesday through Thursday due to unstable atmospheric conditions caused by an active rain front. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a warning that linear precipitation bands, which bring heavy rainfall in a short period of time, may develop in the Hokuriku region on Wednesday and in the Tokai region and the Izu Islands on Thursday.

Typhoon No. 13, also known as Typhoon Yun-yeung, is expected to approach the Kanto region from Friday to Saturday. According to the agency, Typhoon Yun-yeung was about 180 kilometers east of Minami-Daito Island, Okinawa Prefecture, moving north-northeast at 25 kph as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday.