3 Yomiuri Group Companies Agree to Promote City in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left, Representative Director and President of Yomiuriland Takeshi Mizoguchi, Representative Director and President of The Yomiuri Shimbun Akitoshi Muraoka, Inagi Mayor Katsuhiro Takahashi and Representative Director and President of the Yomiuri Giants Tsukasa Imamura pose for a photo in Inagi, Tokyo, in late August.

A comprehensive partnership agreement to promote the revitalization of Inagi, Tokyo, through such measures as a “Tokyo Giants Town” project has been signed by three Yomiuri group companies and the city of Inagi.

The Yomiuri Shimbun, the Yomiuri Giants, Yomiuriland and the Inagi municipal government will boost cooperation in various fields, including town development, the promotion of local educational, cultural and sports activities, and the planning and implementation of events.

“I want to make the city a place where residents are happy and that attracts many visitors,” Inagi Mayor Katsuhiro Takahashi said at a press conference in late August.

Akitoshi Muraoka, representative director and president of The Yomiuri Shimbun, said at the conference, “We hope to cooperate more with the people of Inagi and work to help revitalize the community.”