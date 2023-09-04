Utsunomiya, Other Cities in Tochigi Pref. Hit by Record-Breaking Rain; Evacuation Order Issued

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A passenger car is submerged in heavy rain in Utsunomiya on Monday.

UTSUNOMIYA — Tochigi Prefecture was hit by record-breaking rainfall in Utsunomiya, Sakura, Moka and other municipalities Monday.

Utsunomiya recorded the largest three-hour precipitation in the city’s recorded history at 130 mm up to 2:50 p.m. The roads were flooded, and the river water level rose significantly in many areas. The city issued an evacuation order to 2,274 people in 846 households due to fear of landslides and other disasters.

According to the city government, Natsubo River partially overflowed, temporarily submerging several houses. No injuries were reported.