University of Tokyo Researchers Developing Full-body Electronic Skin to Measure Physiological Data and Analyze with AI

The Yomiuri Shimbun



An international team led by researchers at the University of Tokyo has embarked on the development of a “full-body e-skin,” which covers the entire body with a clothing-type suit embedded with electronic circuits. Just by wearing the e-skin, physiological data such as heart rate, muscle movement and posture can be measured, which is then analyzed by artificial intelligence to detect signs of illness. The team plans to complete the full-body e-skin in the late 2020s after conducting demonstration testing.

Electronic skin, which is thin, soft plastic with sensors and electronic circuits, is now in the practical stage for measuring brain waves, electrocardiograms and other data by sticking it to the skin. However, data can only be obtained from the area where the device is attached. Therefore, the team of researchers started developing a full-body e-skin to measure the entire body.

Headed by University of Tokyo Prof. Takao Someya, the team has about 50 members, including from Riken and the Technical University of Munich in Germany. The government is believed to have allocated a total of about ¥700 million by fiscal 2028 from Grants-in-Aids for Scientific Research funds.

The researchers plan to incorporate electronic circuits and sensors into the suit by applying the technology of the electronic skin. Temperatures of various body parts, heart rate, electrical signals of muscles, and body posture will be measured while people wear the electronic suit when going about their day. The researchers also plan to make it possible to collect data over an extended period by combining ultra-thin solar cells and a wireless recharging system with the suit.

AI will analyze the large amount of collected data with the aim of detecting changes in physical condition and signs of illness. Athletes may also use the suit for daily physical checkups. There is also the possibility of the collected physiological data being useful in the development of new medical technologies. The research team is considering creating a startup company.

Currently, the researchers are developing various components for the full-body e-skin, and they plan to conduct experiments to see whether the e-skin can measure data while it is worn.

“To prevent disease, it is important to observe people’s physical conditions when they are healthy,” Someya said. “I believe it will be easy to use as people find it more convenient to wear a clothing-type measurement device.”