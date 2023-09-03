Red Snow Crab Season Begins in Japan’s Toyama Bay

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Red snow crabs are seen at Shinminato Fishing Port in Imizu, Toyama Prefecture, on Saturday.

TOYAMA — Red snow crab season has begun in Toyama Bay, with the first haul bringing in about 2,100 crabs to Shinminato Fishing Port in Imizu, Toyama Prefecture, on Saturday.

The crabs were lined up at the port and auctioned off one after another.

On Saturday, three fishing boats hauled in traps that had been set about 20 kilometers offshore at a depth of about 800 meters on Friday, the first day of the season.

According to the Shinminato fisheries cooperative association, the crabs were large and contained a lot of meat. The price per crab was twice the average value on the first day of the auction.

“We caught more than we expected today,” said Hisao Shiotani, 62, owner of a fishing vessel. “I’ll be happy if people can enjoy the taste of the crabs.”

Red snow crab season will peak in winter and continue through May.