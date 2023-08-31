Typhoon Haikui Approaching Okinawa

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Typhoon Haikui, also known as Typhoon No. 11, was moving west-northwest at about 15 kph near Okinotorishima Island at noon on Thursday. According to the Okinawa District Meteorological Observatory, the typhoon is expected to grow stronger and approach the Sakishima Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday, prompting warnings of storm-force winds and high waves. Currently, the typhoon’s central pressure is 985 hectopascals, the maximum wind speed near the center is 30 meters, and the maximum instantaneous wind speed is 45 meters.

Very strong winds are expected over Okinawa’s main island and Miyako Island on Friday. Weather around the Sakishima Islands is expected to be stormy on Saturday.