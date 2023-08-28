Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Japanese Schools in China Harassed After Treated Water Release; Embassy Urging Japanese Residents to be Cautious

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A Japanese school is seen with barricades at the entrance in Beijing on Sunday.

Akiko Yoshinaga and Miho Tamura / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondents

14:47 JST, August 28, 2023

There has been a series of harassment cases against Japanese schools in China since Thursday, when treated water began to be released from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The Japanese Embassy in China has asked local authorities to strengthen security, and has warned Japanese students and their parents.

According to the embassy and the Consulate-General of Japan in Shanghai, a stone was thrown onto the grounds of a Japanese school on Thursday evening in Qingdao, Shandong Province, and a Chinese person was detained on the spot. Early Friday morning, several eggs were thrown onto the grounds of a Japanese school in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. No injuries or damage to the facility were reported. A Japanese school in Beijing also received crank calls.

The embassy is urging Japanese residents to be cautious, such as not to speak Japanese too loudly when out.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING