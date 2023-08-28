- GENERAL NEWS
Japanese Schools in China Harassed After Treated Water Release; Embassy Urging Japanese Residents to be Cautious
14:47 JST, August 28, 2023
There has been a series of harassment cases against Japanese schools in China since Thursday, when treated water began to be released from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.
The Japanese Embassy in China has asked local authorities to strengthen security, and has warned Japanese students and their parents.
According to the embassy and the Consulate-General of Japan in Shanghai, a stone was thrown onto the grounds of a Japanese school on Thursday evening in Qingdao, Shandong Province, and a Chinese person was detained on the spot. Early Friday morning, several eggs were thrown onto the grounds of a Japanese school in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. No injuries or damage to the facility were reported. A Japanese school in Beijing also received crank calls.
The embassy is urging Japanese residents to be cautious, such as not to speak Japanese too loudly when out.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING