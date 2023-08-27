10-Month-Old Boy Dies After Being Left in Hot Car in Kitakyushu





KITAKYUSHU — A 10-month-old boy died Saturday after having been left in a car in the parking lot of a Costco store in Yahatanishi Ward, Kitakyushu.

According to police and other sources, a woman made an emergency call at about 12:35 p.m. saying, “My child looks pale and is having trouble breathing.”

Rescuers transported the baby, who was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest to a hospital, but he was confirmed dead about an hour later.

The Orio Police Station of the Fukuoka prefectural police identified the boy as Kizuki Nakayama from Kokurakita Ward in the city. His parents told police he was 10 months old.

The parents are believed to have left the baby alone inside the car.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the mercury peaked at 32.9 C in Yahatanishi Ward at 1:12 p.m. Saturday.