Japan Fireworks Competition Sends Up Ukraine Sunflowers in Prayer For Peace

Fireworks modeled after sunflowers are sent up in Daisen, Akita Prefecture, on Saturday.

AKITA — About 18,000 fireworks — including some modeled on the national flower of Ukraine — illuminated the night sky over the Omonogawa River in Daisen, Akita Prefecture, as part of a fireworks competition held on Saturday.

“Peace” was the theme of this year’s competition, and a presentation by the event’s organizer included fireworks modeled on sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine.

Pyrotechnicians from 28 organizations around Japan participated. Food stands had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned with this year’s event, allowing spectators to enjoy the nighttime show with a variety of food and drink.