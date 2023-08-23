- GENERAL NEWS
Young Shogi Talent Sota Fujii Wins His Fourth Consecutive Oi Title with 4-1 Victory over Daichi Sasaki; Keeping His Seven Titles
20:27 JST, August 23, 2023
Shogi genius Sota Fujii won Wednesday the fourth game of the best-of-seven Oi title series played in Tokushima City, defeating his 28-year-old challenger Daichi Sasaki. Fujii secured fourth consecutive Oi title and remained the holder of secured 7 of the 8 shogi titles.
Fujii will make a bid for the Oza title, which would give him all 8 major titles, from Aug. 31.
