Young Shogi Talent Sota Fujii Wins His Fourth Consecutive Oi Title with 4-1 Victory over Daichi Sasaki; Keeping His Seven Titles

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sota Fjii discusses the game after defending the Oi title in Tokushima City on Wednesday.

Shogi genius Sota Fujii won Wednesday the fourth game of the best-of-seven Oi title series played in Tokushima City, defeating his 28-year-old challenger Daichi Sasaki. Fujii secured fourth consecutive Oi title and remained the holder of secured 7 of the 8 shogi titles.

Fujii will make a bid for the Oza title, which would give him all 8 major titles, from Aug. 31.