Couple Sustain Injuries after Boat Runs Aground on River in Gifu





A married couple from abroad sustained minor injuries after a sightseeing boat ran aground at a shallow spot on the Nagara River in Gifu on Saturday night.

The boat’s operator made an emergency call to the fire department around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday. Police have said there were 30 boats operating at the time, and control had been lost on four of them.

The boat, used to observe cormorant fishing, ran aground amid strong wind and heavy rain, according to the police.