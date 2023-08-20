- GENERAL NEWS
Couple Sustain Injuries after Boat Runs Aground on River in Gifu
11:51 JST, August 20, 2023
A married couple from abroad sustained minor injuries after a sightseeing boat ran aground at a shallow spot on the Nagara River in Gifu on Saturday night.
The boat’s operator made an emergency call to the fire department around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday. Police have said there were 30 boats operating at the time, and control had been lost on four of them.
The boat, used to observe cormorant fishing, ran aground amid strong wind and heavy rain, according to the police.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Lan Might Interrupt Shinkansen Bullet Train Services
-
Japan Suspends Wind Power Projects Over Threat to Endangered Birds
-
(Update2) Man, Daughter, Arrested on Suspicion of Decapitation at Hokkaido Hotel
-
Typhoon Lan Expected to Approach Honshu around Tuesday
-
Surge in Tourism to Japan Threatens Famous Spots
JN ACCESS RANKING