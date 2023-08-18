Japan Govt to Discuss Training Personnel to Assist Foreign Residents

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The building that houses the Immigration Services Agency in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The Immigration Services Agency has established a committee to discuss how to train specialists who will coordinate support for foreign residents.

The group began discussing training curriculums and work conditions for the coordinators in July.

The trained specialists will be made available to foreign residents at central and local government offices. They will be tasked with identifying problems and using their extensive knowledge to direct foreign residents to the appropriate agencies or support groups.

The training is scheduled to begin next fiscal year, and the government aims to have 300 people complete the training by fiscal 2026.

The committee, which comprises agency officials, municipal officials and university professors, will also discuss the effective placement of these coordinators.

The group will speak to relevant people before compiling a report in March next year.