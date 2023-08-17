Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Shinkansen Operation Resumed, Still Delayed Thursday (UPDATE 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An N700S Nozomi bullet train is seen on the Tokaido Shinkansen line

The Yomiuri Shimbun

8:36 JST, August 17, 2023

Tokaido Shinkansen and Sanyo Shinkansen trains between Tokyo and Hakata stations resumed operations, but there are delays in the operations schedule. Shinkansen operations were disrupted throughout Wednesday, due to heavy rain in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING