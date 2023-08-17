- GENERAL NEWS
Shinkansen Operation Resumed, Still Delayed Thursday (UPDATE 1)
8:36 JST, August 17, 2023
Tokaido Shinkansen and Sanyo Shinkansen trains between Tokyo and Hakata stations resumed operations, but there are delays in the operations schedule. Shinkansen operations were disrupted throughout Wednesday, due to heavy rain in Shizuoka Prefecture.
