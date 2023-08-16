- GENERAL NEWS
Tornado; Strong Winds Hit Shizuoka City, Japan, Causing a Variety of Damage, A Man Inside the Car Suffered Minor Injuries
15:01 JST, August 16, 2023
SHIZUOKA — Strong winds hit Shizuoka City on Tuesday morning, causing a variety of damage.
Just after 11 a.m., powerful gusts overturned a small car in a store parking lot in the city’s Suruga Ward. A 50-something man inside the car suffered minor injuries.
A northward-moving tornado was observed along the nearby Abe River, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The vehicle might be hit by the tornado.
According to local authorities, robust gales dislodged roof tiles on six private homes, damaged exterior walls on an apartment building and caused power outages that affected around 2,170 homes.
