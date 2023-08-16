- GENERAL NEWS
‘City Hunter’ Hero Ryo Gets Shinjuku Tourism Gig
Ryo Saeba, the main character of the popular manga and anime “City Hunter,” has been appointed as the tourism ambassador of Shinjuku Ward in Tokyo.
The Shinjuku Convention and Visitors Bureau assigned the job to the fictional character to coincide with the release of the new film “City Hunter the Movie: Angel Dust,” which opens in theaters nationwide on Sept. 8.
It aims to attract more fans and foreign tourists to visit Shinjuku, since Ryo, a hired gun who rights wrongs while working outside the law, lives in Shinjuku. The action-packed comedy anime has featured many scenes around the city.
A life-size statue of Ryo will be on display at the Shinjuku Tourist Information Center near the southeast exit of JR Shinjuku Station until the end of this year.
“We hope that many people will visit Shinjuku and experience its charm,” a staff at the information center said.
