Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

JR Suspends Operation of All Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen Trains (UPDATE 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun
JR Nagoya station is crowded with people on Wednesday morning in Nagoya.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:27 JST, August 16, 2023 (updated at 12:35 JST)

All Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen trains between Tokyo and Hakata stations have been suspended due to heavy rain in Shizuoka Prefecture as of noon. JR had originally suspended some of the operations earlier.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING