- GENERAL NEWS
JR Suspends Operation of All Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen Trains (UPDATE 1)
11:27 JST, August 16, 2023 (updated at 12:35 JST)
All Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen trains between Tokyo and Hakata stations have been suspended due to heavy rain in Shizuoka Prefecture as of noon. JR had originally suspended some of the operations earlier.
