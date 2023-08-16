Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Tokaido Shinkansen Service Suspended between Mishima and Shizuoka

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

9:44 JST, August 16, 2023

Tokaido Shinkansen trains are suspended on Wednesday between Mishima and Shizuoka Stations due to heavy rain in Shizuoka Prefecture.

