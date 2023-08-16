- GENERAL NEWS
Tokaido Shinkansen Service Suspended between Mishima and Shizuoka
9:44 JST, August 16, 2023
Tokaido Shinkansen trains are suspended on Wednesday between Mishima and Shizuoka Stations due to heavy rain in Shizuoka Prefecture.
