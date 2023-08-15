Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Record-Breaking Rainfall Pours over Iwate Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Significant Influx of Sediment and Debris in Iwaizumi Town, Iwate Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:34 JST, August 15, 2023

Iwate prefecture experienced heavy rainfall in parts of the prefecture on Sunday and Monday. A record-breaking 304.5 millimeters of rain was recorded in a 3-hour period during Sunday night in Omoto, Iwaizumi town, according to the Morioka Regional Meteorological Observatory. In Tanohata village and the eastern part of Miyako city, about 100 millimeters of rain was recorded in an hour, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue a warning for record-breaking heavy rain. Evacuation orders were issued for some parts of Miyako city on Monday.

