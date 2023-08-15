Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

30,000 Homes Lose Power in Mie, Japan from Typhoon Lan


The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:56 JST, August 15, 2023

Some 29,350 households in Mie Prefecture, including in Owase and Tsu, and some 4,460 households in Aichi Prefecture, such as in Minamichita, were experiencing power outages due to the effects of Typhoon Lan as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Chubu Electric Power Company.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING