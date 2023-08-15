- GENERAL NEWS
30,000 Homes Lose Power in Mie, Japan from Typhoon Lan
10:56 JST, August 15, 2023
Some 29,350 households in Mie Prefecture, including in Owase and Tsu, and some 4,460 households in Aichi Prefecture, such as in Minamichita, were experiencing power outages due to the effects of Typhoon Lan as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Chubu Electric Power Company.
