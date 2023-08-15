- GENERAL NEWS
Typhoon Lan Makes Landfall near Cape Shionomisaki, Wakayama Pref.
7:37 JST, August 15, 2023
Typhoon No. 7, also called as Lan, made landfall near Cape Shionomisaki, Wakayama Prefecture, before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Typhoon No. 7 is expected to move northward through the Kinki region.
