Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Typhoon Lan Makes Landfall near Cape Shionomisaki, Wakayama Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
High waves hit the breakwater at Udono Port in Kiho, Mie Prefecture, on Monday afternoon.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

7:37 JST, August 15, 2023

Typhoon No. 7, also called as Lan, made landfall near Cape Shionomisaki, Wakayama Prefecture, before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Typhoon No. 7 is expected to move northward through the Kinki region.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING