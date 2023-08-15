Typhoon Lan Makes Landfall near Cape Shionomisaki, Wakayama Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

High waves hit the breakwater at Udono Port in Kiho, Mie Prefecture, on Monday afternoon.

Typhoon No. 7, also called as Lan, made landfall near Cape Shionomisaki, Wakayama Prefecture, before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Typhoon No. 7 is expected to move northward through the Kinki region.